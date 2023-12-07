IDs of people found dead at Colorado campground released

The Gunnison County Coroner's Office said the two women and teen boy were from Colorado Springs.

Example video title will go here for this video

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — The Gunnison County Coroner's Office this week publicly identified two of the three people whose bodies were found at a campground this month.

The coroner said the bodies are of:

42-year-old Rebecca Vance

41-year-old Christine Vance

14-year-old boy

The coroner did not release the boy's name because he was under age 18. All three were from Colorado Springs, according to coroner Michael Barnes.

> The video above aired July 12: 3 bodies found near Gunnison County campground

One body was found near the Gold Creek Campground by a hiker on July 9. The next day, two more bodies were discovered by Gunnison County Sheriff's Office investigators. Undersheriff Josh Ashe said the bodies appeared to have been at the campground for an extended period of time.

Their bodies showed signs of malnourishment, with two in the tent and one outside. Though a cause of death has yet to be determined while authorities wait for toxicology reports to be processed, the group may have succumbed to starvation, freezing temperatures or carbon monoxide poisoning from trying to make fire to stay warm, Barnes told the Associated Press.

The three likely started camping in July 2022 and died sometime over the winter. Family members told Barnes that the group embarked on a trip last summer and planned to live “off the grid.”

The deaths of the boy and two women are still being investigated, the coroner said. The Sheriff's Office said foul play was not suspected. Their causes of death are pending further analysis, the coroner said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.