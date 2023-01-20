More than 2 dozen cats rescued from house fire in Colorado

The Routt County Humane Society is caring for the cats, which included two nursing mothers and five neonatal kittens.

HAYDEN, Colo. — Twenty-five cats were rescued from a house fire Thursday in the northwest Colorado town of Hayden. The fire displaced at least one person, according to the West Routt Fire Protection District.

Not all of the cats inside the home were able to make it out, the fire agency said.

The fire was first reported at 7:30 a.m. Thursday by someone who lived at the home. When crews arrived, the fire was burning at the rear of the home and heavy smoke and flames were seen, fire officials said.

Firefighters knocked down the initial fire within three minutes of their arrival, but the fire had extended through the under-structure of the home, the fire agency said.

The resident of the home was able to save some of the cats, West Routt Fire said. The Routt County Humane Society (RCHS) said in a Facebook post that one of their volunteers went to the scene and helped rescue some of the cats.

In all, the Humane Society said it took in 25 cats. Five of the rescued felines are neonatal kittens, and two are nursing mothers, according to RCHS.

A few of the cats suffered minor burns, while several others suffered smoke inhalation, the Humane Society said.

With the number of cats they took in, the Humane Society is asking for donations toward the cats' medical treatment.

They are also asking for donations of clumping cat litter, Diamond Natural Adult cat food and canned cat food. Donations can be submitted on the Humane Society's website or can be dropped off at the shelter, located at 760 Critter Court in Steamboat Springs.