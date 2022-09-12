Hiker's body recovered from Colorado 14er

A search and rescue team recovered the man's body from Blanca Peak in the Sangre de Cristo Range.

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. — A search and rescue team recovered the body of a hiker last week who died after falling on the descent down from Blanca Peak in southern Colorado.

Rescue crews responded to a report of a fallen hiker, identified as Justin Seagren, on Wednesday. A Flight for Life helicopter spotted him, but there was no movement or signs of life, according to Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue (AVSAR).

AVSAR teams moved their technical gear to the bottom of the Saddle between Ellingwood Point and Blanca Peak. On Thursday morning, members of a highly skilled technical team rappelled to the hiker, who was hauled about 300 feet up to the ridgeline below the summit of Blanca.

A Canon City Helitack then flew in with a long line attached to the helicopter to complete the recovery, AVSAR said.

"AVSAR would like to extend their most sincere condolences to everyone who loved and knew Justin," AVSAR said on Facebook. "We cannot thank the reporting parties enough who stayed on scene for several hours after the accident, triggered their SOS immediately, and assisted the helicopter in locating him."

Other agencies that assisted were the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office, the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office, Flight for Life Colorado, REACH Air Medical Services and Canon Helitack.

Blanca Peak, whose summit is at 14,350 feet, is located in the Sangre de Cristo Range and is southeast of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.