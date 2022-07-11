Crews searching for hiker missing on Kit Carson Peak

The man didn't return to the trailhead after reaching the summit of the 14er in southern Colorado on Saturday.

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews were searching by ground and air on Monday for a hiker who reached the summit of a southern Colorado 14er on Saturday but didn't make it back down to the trailhead.

Luis Corkern, 41, was reported overdue in the Kit Carson Peak/Challenger Point area in the Sangre de Cristo Range, according to Custer County Search and Rescue.

The search on Monday, which also included Saguache County Search and Rescue, included ground crews and a helicopter.

Corkern ascended Kit Carson via the north ridge and reached the summit about 4 p.m. Saturday. He planned to descend via the Challenger Point summit but didn't return to his vehicle at the trailhead, Custer County SAR said.

Corkern was described as about 5-foot-7, weighing 180 to 190 pounds. He was wearing a white climbing helmet with a racoon tail added to it. His backpack was burnt orange or maroon, and he might have been wearing a gray or black T-shirt and had rain gear.

Anyone with information on Corkern can contact the Saguache County Sheriff's Office at 719-655-2544.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.