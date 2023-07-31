Larimer County courthouse evacuated for investigation into suspicious package

The Justice Center in Fort Collins was closed Monday morning for the investigation.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Larimer County Justice Center in Fort Collins was closed Monday morning as law enforcement investigated a suspicious package at the building.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 8:20 a.m. that it was investigating a suspicious package at the Justice Center at 201 Laporte Ave. and for people to avoid the area.

Just before 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said deputies were still investigating and the Justice Center was closed and the building was being evacuated.

Anyone who was scheduled for jury duty was asked to call the jury commissioner at 970-494-3595. Anyone who was scheduled for court on Monday was asked to call the courts at 970-494-3500.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

