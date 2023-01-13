23-year-old dies after incident at Vail Mountain Resort

The Maryland man was taken to a hospital and died on Thursday, the resort said.

VAIL, Colo. — According to a spokesperson from Vail Mountain Resort, a 23-year-old man from Sykesville, Md., died after a serious incident that took place on the mountain on Thursday.

Few details about what happened have been publicly released, though the resort did confirm that the incident took place on an expert trail in the Northwoods area of the resort.

Following the incident, the guest was transported to the Vail Health Hospital for emergency care, where they were ultimately pronounced deceased.

The resort released the following statement: “Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends."

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.