Man missing after raft capsizes on Colorado River

The man was reported missing just after 2 p.m. Sunday near Glenwood Springs.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man is missing after a raft capsized Sunday in the Colorado River east of Glenwood Springs.

Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, the Glenwood Springs Fire Department and Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) were notified of a man missing near Grizzly Creek in Glenwood Canyon, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A father and son had entered the river at Grizzly Creek with the intent to raft to the New Castle area, GCSO said. Shortly after the two got in the water, the raft capsized, according to GCSO.

The son was able to swim to shore, but witnesses said the father continued down the river while holding onto the raft, the Sheriff's Office said.

Glenwood Springs Fire started searching the river banks from the Grizzly Creek rest area to Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs, according to GCSO. Search and rescue crews were called in to assist with the search.

After two hours, Glenwood Springs Fire crews cleared the scene and allowed search and rescue crews to continue their search, GCSO said.

About 8 p.m., as crews were losing daylight, the search was suspended, the Sheriff's Office said.

The missing man is 65 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and white and yellow gloves, GCSO said. It is unclear whether he was wearing a personal flotation device, according to GCSO.

GCSO wants to remind anyone who will be recreating on the water to:

Always wear a personal flotation device.

When on white water rapids, wear a helmet designed for water usage.

Raft in groups with two or more rafts or watercraft in your party.

Make sure someone on shore or at home knows the area or stretch of water you are planning to navigate.

