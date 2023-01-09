29-year-old man dies at Colorado ski resort

Mesa County deputies said the accident happened at Powderhorn Mountain Resort on Friday.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A 29-year-old man died Friday afternoon after what deputies said was a skiing accident at Powderhorn Mountain Resort, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

Deputies were called about 3:30 p.m. to respond to the resort. Two skiers found a man unconscious, buried in snow in the Thunderbird Glade area and called for help, MCSO said. Thunderbird Glade is a black diamond-rated run, according to a map available on Powderhorn's site.

Powderhorn Ski Patrol arrived and found the man, deputies said. Patrollers began CPR while the man was being extricated, but he remained unconscious, MCSO said.

The man was brought to a waiting ambulance but was declared dead a short time later, deputies said.

The man's name and cause of death will be released by the Mesa County Coroner's Office.

Powderhorn is near the top of the Grand Mesa on Colorado's Western Slope. It's about 39 driving miles east of Grand Junction.

