Man goes missing after taking inflatable kayak onto Colorado River

Ari Harms went missing Monday from the Pioneer Park campground in Hot Sulphur Springs, authorities said.

HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews were searching Tuesday for a man who went missing the day before when he took an inflatable kayak onto the Colorado River, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

Ari Harms, who's in his 30s, was reported missing at 1:52 p.m. Monday by a host at the Pioneer Park campground in Hot Sulphur Springs. The host said there was a vehicle at the campsite that should have checked out already, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Other campers had seen Harms take a kayak into the Colorado River, and no one had seen him since.

The Sheriff's Office and Grand County Emergency Medical Services searched for Ari Harms in Byers Canyon and surrounding areas but didn't find him. The search and investigation were ongoing, the Sheriff's Office said.

Fliers were being distributed locally. Anyone who sees Harms can call the non-emergency phone number for Grand County dispatch at 970-725-3311.

Hot Sulphur Springs is about 100 miles northwest of Denver on U.S. 40.

