Emergency crews respond to reported explosion in Montrose

DENVER — Emergency crews in Montrose, on Colorado's Western Slope, are responding to reports of an explosion on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident reportedly happened near Main Street and South Park Avenue in the town that sits about one hour southeast of Grand Junction.

There's no word yet on injuries.

Montrose Police have evacuated people in the 500 to 700 block of Main Street. According to Google Maps, that area is home to several businesses, including a welding supply store, medical supply store and Montrose City Hall.

A picture on Twitter, taken near the site of the reported explosion, shows thick black smoke in the air.

NOW: Fire on Main Street downtown Montrose. Explosion reported, no word on injuries. Secondary popping sounds coming from buildings. pic.twitter.com/kvLTPBoSPJ — William Woody (@wwoodyCO) April 20, 2022

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

