Road closed in Grand County due to mudslide

Highway 125 is completely closed between Trail Creek Road and FS Rd. 112 due to the mudslide.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A mudslide caused Highway 125 in Grand County to completely shut down on Saturday night, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).

GCSO posted on Twitter on Saturday around 7:55 p.m. that Highway 125 was completely closed between Trail Creek Road and FS Rd. 112 (4 miles south of Willowcreek Pass) due to a mudslide.

The sheriff's office tweeted photos from the incident that show parts of the highway completely covered with water and rocks.

Officers did not say when the road would reopen. Drivers are asked to avoid this area.

More rain is expected throughout Colorado on Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Watch for the mountain burn areas, as well as the Palmer Divide into East Central Colorado Sunday afternoon.

A few photos of the Highway 125 closure due to a mud slide between Trail Creek & FS Rd. 112 on July 23.



Visit https://t.co/mXEnWDxY6Z to stay updated on road closures.#CO125 #COwx #COFlood #COTrip #GrandCounty@ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/1UZvLkLgM7 — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) July 24, 2022

