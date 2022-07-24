Road closed in Grand County due to mudslide

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A mudslide caused Highway 125 in Grand County to completely shut down on Saturday night, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).
GCSO posted on Twitter on Saturday around 7:55 p.m. that Highway 125 was completely closed between Trail Creek Road and FS Rd. 112 (4 miles south of Willowcreek Pass) due to a mudslide.
The sheriff's office tweeted photos from the incident that show parts of the highway completely covered with water and rocks.
Officers did not say when the road would reopen. Drivers are asked to avoid this area.
More rain is expected throughout Colorado on Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Watch for the mountain burn areas, as well as the Palmer Divide into East Central Colorado Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service will issue a flash flood warning when the flooding is already occurring or imminent. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for a flash flood and those in the area should keep a close watch.