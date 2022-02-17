New campaign helps Colorado families save money and get cashback by filing their taxes

The Polis-Primavera administration and CDPHE launched a new statewide awareness campaign and website to save Coloradans money through federally-funded tax credits.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado has launched a new statewide awareness campaign and website aimed at saving Coloradans money by encouraging them to file their taxes.

By filing their taxes, Coloradans can receive cash benefits through the earned income tax credit, child tax credit, and child and dependent care tax credit.

According to the press release, more than a quarter of Coloradans miss out on valuable tax credits. This campaign, running in both English and Spanish will raise awareness around this fact and direct people to three free and easy ways to file taxes.

Developed in partnership with Governor Jared Polis, Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, and Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the new project aims to increase the economic mobility of Colorado families through federally-funded tax credits.

“Over the last three years, our administration has taken significant steps to save Coloradans money, but we know that too many of our neighbors are still facing financial hardships,” said Primavera. “This exciting partnership and on-the ground support from AmeriCorps members will help keep more money in the pockets of Coloradans for them to use on the things that matter most.”

The new website, GetAheadColorado.org, will provide an array of information and support to Colorado families to help them navigate the tax filing process.

Families can receive up to $3,600 per child through the child tax credit (CTC). Workers can receive up to $6,700 through the federal earned income tax credit (EITC), and up to another $670 through the Colorado EITC.

Families with eligible child care expenses can receive up to $8,000 through the federal child and dependent care tax credit, and up to $4,000 through the Colorado child care expenses tax credit.

“Even if you don’t normally have to file your taxes because your situation doesn’t require it, it might be worth it to file taxes this year," Ryan said.

"We know that every dollar helps families that have been through so much over the past couple of years," Ryan said adding that "families that have access to basic resources, like fresh groceries and quality child care, are healthier and experience less stress.”

This campaign comes on the heels of a recent announcement from Governor Polis and Lt. Governor Primavera in which Jan. 14, 2022, was named “AmeriCorps Economic Mobility Day.” The day celebrated a new partnership between The Polis-Primavera Administration, AmeriCorps, Serve Colorado, and CDPHE which will work to increase enrollment in the child tax credit (CTC), earned income tax credit (EITC), and child and dependent care tax credit (CDCTC).

Coloradans can file a tax return for free online, snap photos of tax documents to file remotely, or get in-person help at a Colorado VITA site location.

Tax returns need to be filed by April 18, 2022, to receive these credits.