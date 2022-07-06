Peanut Pusher reaches summit of Pikes Peak Friday morning

Bob Salem becomes the first person in the 21st century to push a peanut up Pikes Peak with a contraption taped to his nose.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo — Friday morning, a man successfully pushed a peanut to the summit of Pikes Peak.

This achievement comes two days ahead of what would've been required to break a record.

A man supposedly pushed a peanut up Pikes Peak with his nose 93 years ago. Since then, the challenge has been tackled a few times but never in the 21st century.

Now, Bob Salem of Colorado Springs will be the first.

Pushing the peanut up the mountain is in honor of Manitou Springs' 150-year celebration of city life. Additionally, he's raised money for charity.

Ahead of his journey, KRDO sat down with him. Salem insisted he wasn't nuts, just "eccentrically challenged."

"I like the weird and the strange. I love local stuff," he says.

