Pikes Peak launching reservation system for summit parking

Timed-entry reservations will be required from May 27 to September 30. The city of Colorado Springs said they will announce more details Wednesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak is launching a new reservation system for visitors who want to drive to the summit of the 14,115-foot mountain and park at the top, the city of Colorado Springs said Monday.

The city said timed-entry reservations will be required from May 27 to September 30. They plan to announce more details at a press conference Wednesday morning.

The reservation website will launch May 1, the city said.

"The new system is designed to enhance the visitor experience and ensure everyone has a spot at the top when they get there," the city said.

The move comes after an expansive new visitor center opened on the summit in June.

Many popular Colorado attractions, including the Manitou Incline, Maroon Bells and Rocky Mountain National Park, already require reservations either year-round or during their busy seasons. Reservations are required to park at the Quandary Peak trailhead during the summer. Hanging Lake, which is currently closed due to extensive trail damage from 2021 mudslides, started requiring reservations in 2019.

Mount Evans, the only other Colorado fourteener with a paved road to the summit, started requiring reservations for vehicles in 2021.

Eldorado Canyon State Park in Boulder County proposed a weekend reservation system earlier this month. If the proposal receives approval at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission's next meeting on May 4 and 5, a pilot program could begin as early as August.

