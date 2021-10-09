Capture of more than 700 wild horses has emotions running high in northwest Colorado

BLM operations that started last month are continuing and have moved from the Sand Wash Basin to adjacent public and private lands.

"It's a desert, but there are areas in the basin you can go to that has really good grass," Rider said. "You can go into the washes."

The BLM said the drought has left too little water and too little vegetation for food to sustain the wild horse herd of nearly 900. Contractors planned to collect more than 730 horses and leave a more sustainable number of 162.

"I think it's important for people to witness what's going on and hold the BLM accountable for what they're doing," Rider said.

Now she has to see something she never wanted: the Bureau of Land Management using helicopters to drive wild horses into traps. Rider said these roundups are brutal, which was why she wanted to document it.

"I know the horses personally," she said. "I've seen many of them grow up."

Rider has been coming the Sand Wash Basin , west of Craig in the northwest corner of the state, for 43 years.

"I believe a mustang should be able to run free," Rider said. "I'm just sad. This has been a part of my life for a long time."

Wild horses are a part of the American West and a part of life for Craig resident Nadja Rider.

Chapter 2 : Sustainability of the land

Outside of the Sand Basin on nearby private ranches, sheep eat from fields that are green. Rider said this is the actual problem.

For years, ranchers have paid the BLM grazing fees to have thousands of livestock use the same area as the wild horses, eating the same forage and drinking the same water.

"They consider it their land then, they've leased it for that long," Rider said.

Rider said she wants the livestock grazing leases to stop to save the resources for the wild horses.

"What would you have if you removed all the livestock today? What would you have in four years? You have the double the number of horses," Callie Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson is with the Colorado Farm Bureau and a long-time rancher. She said the horses use the Sand Wash Basin 365 days a year, while ranchers have their sheep graze on the same land for only a few weeks out the year. She said ranchers need that time on public land to let the grass on their ranches recover.

"Livestock overgrazed this country 75 and 100 years ago. We learned from that," Hendrickson said. "We learned about timing, intensity and duration."

She said what's more important than feeding livestock or wild horses is the health of the soil and roots of the plants.

"Because if you abuse it and it's overgrazed, it will not be productive ground again," Hendrickson said.

Rider said this is a normal cycle in the Sand Wash Basin and that she believes conditions are not as bad as the BLM wants people to think.

"It goes dormant when it's really, really dry, and it will come back when it rains," Rider said.

Hendrickson said that is normally true if the land is overgrazed only a few times.

"But, if you have been abusing that for multiple years, you won't have anything when the rain comes," Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson the number of sheep using the Sand Wash Bain can be managed and is managed by the BLM. But, she said the only way to manage the use of resources by the wild horses is to remove them.

"If you use it at the right time, the right duration with the right numbers, it will survive and do great. It will flourish," Hendrickson said.

Rider said she believes the wild horses should have priority.

"I would like to see them as free as possible," she said. "I don't like seeing them spend their lives in a pen."

Hendrickson said emotions have taken over and this should not be an issue of wild horses versus livestock.