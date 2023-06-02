Items belonging to missing Colorado kayaker found, search continues

Ari Harms went missing Monday from the Pioneer Park campground in Hot Sulphur Springs. Authorities found items belonging to him, including a backpack.

HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews searching for a man who went missing after taking an inflatable kayak onto the Colorado River found items belonging to him on Thursday.

Ari Harms, who's in his 30s, was reported missing at 1:52 p.m. Monday by a host at the Pioneer Park campground in Hot Sulphur Springs. The host said there was a vehicle at the campsite that should have checked out already, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Other campers had seen Harms take a kayak into the Colorado River, and no one had seen him since.

On Thursday, crews found a backpack and other items belonging to Harms in the river, but there was no other sign of him.

On Friday, crews were continuing to search the Byers Canyon section of the river and farther downstream. Drivers in the area were asked to be aware of searchers who might be close to Highway 40.

Crews are also utilizing several specialized water search dogs.



Fliers were being distributed locally. Anyone who sees Harms can call the non-emergency phone number for Grand County dispatch at 970-725-3311.

The Sheriff's Office said it also was grateful for requests from volunteers who want to help with the search; however, at this time they are not accepting any additional help.

"We appreciate these offers, however due to safety concerns we are only using our trained first responders and partner agencies for these searches," the Sheriff's Office said.

⚠️ UPDATE June 2, 2023 at 8:00 am: We will be continuing our search for Ari today with our focus still on the Colorado... Posted by Grand County Sheriff's Office - Colorado on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

