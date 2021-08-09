Search suspended for hiker missing on Blanca Peak

A search and rescue member was injured, and crews decided that the terrain posed "significant inherent risk."

ALAMOSA, Colo. — Rescue teams have suspended the search for a missing hiker in the area of Blana Peak due to the hazardous terrain, said Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue (AVSR).

Vaughn Fetzer was reported overdue from a hike on Saturday, Sept. 18, according to the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

The search area for Fetzer included all probable routes, each with a significant risk of injury or death, including steep loose terrain and exposure, AVSR said. Blanca Peak is one of the state's fourteeners, located in the Sangre de Cristo Range in southern Colorado.

Two days into the search, a dislodged slab of rock in the Gash Ridge area fell several feet leg and struck a rescue team member, injuring their leg, according to AVSR.

"We took calculated risks and deployed our team with intentionality to cover that terrain thoroughly to the best of our ability and with a margin of safety," said Crystal Wilson, AVSR president and incident commander.

A helicopter extracted the volunteer, and EMS evaluated him before he was taken to a hospital. He sustained contusions to his tibia, foot and had a large open wound but is now recovering, Wilson said.

"We must prioritize the safety of all teams, and pushing into that terrain any further would require a level of risk that is beyond what we believe is reasonable considering the circumstances," Wilson said.

ACSO describes Fetzer as:

57 years old

6 feet tall

180 lbs.

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Anyone who has credible information about Fetzer or his whereabouts can call the Colorado State Patrol dispatch at 719-589-5807 or AVSR at 773-456-2927.

