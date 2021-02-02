3 backcountry skiers missing after avalanche near Silverton

Crews were searching for the skiers after the avalanche Monday in an area known as The Nose, officials said.

SILVERTON, Colo. — Search and rescue crews were looking for three backcountry skiers on Tuesday after they were fully buried in an avalanche between the towns of Silverton and Ophir, according to officials.

A group of four skiers triggered the avalanche Monday in the area known as The Nose, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). The avalanche was on a northeast-facing slope near tree line at 11,500 feet.

The four skiers were caught, carried and fully buried in the debris, CAIC said. One of the skiers was rescued with minor injuries. As of Tuesday morning, the other three were still missing, according to CAIC.

Search and rescue operations lasted into Monday night and were continuing on Tuesday morning.

Avalanche danger was considerable in most of Colorado's central and southern mountains, CAIC said. An individual could easily trigger an avalanche on steep northerly and easterly slopes, even from a long distance away or from below, according to the avalanche center.

So far this season, a total of 10 skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers have been caught in avalanches in Colorado. Eight of them were buried, and four people have died, according to CAIC.

Avalanches with fatalities this season were:

1 backcountry skier on Dec. 26 north of Berthoud Pass

2 backcountry skiers on Dec. 19 southeast of Ophir

1 backcountry skier on Dec. 18 near Ohio Pass in the Anthracite Range