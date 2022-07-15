Entire police department quits in southeast Colorado town

The police chief and two officers of the Springfield Police Department resigned this week.

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. — The police chief and two officers in Springfield resigned this week, leaving the small southeast Colorado town without a police department.

It wasn't clear why Springfield Police Chief Katrina Martin and the two officers resigned. The Town of Springfield learned about the imminent resignations on Tuesday. 9NEWS has reached out to the town for comment.

The Baca County Sheriff's Office said on Friday that it will temporarily provide law enforcement services for the town of about 1,300 people until a new chief and officers are hired.

Baca County Sheriff Aaron Shiplett, the county board of commissioners and Springfield's town trustees were assessing the situation and "preparing the best solutions for moving forward," according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

"We also want to make this message very clear to anyone thinking this is an opportune time to commit crimes or victimize anyone in Baca County," according to the release. "You are free to test that assumption at your convenience, however we will warn you, the community is fed up with it, law enforcement will be here in force, they will exhaust every resource at their disposal in finding you, the lights are always on at the Baca County Jail and we still have a few bunks available."

