Structure catches fire at stables in Rocky Mountain National Park

Fire crews were responding to a fire at Glacier Creek Stables, according to a park spokesperson.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Crews were responding to a fire Saturday afternoon at a horse-riding facility inside Rocky Mountain National Park.

The fire was reported about 3 p.m. at Glacier Creek Stables, near Bear Lake Road, according to a RMNP spokesperson.

Only one structure in the Glacier Creek Stables area was on fire, and crews were on scene, the spokesperson said.

> Video above: Rocky Mountain National Park shows their burn scars, published June 18, 2021.

Bear Lake Road was closed due to emergency vehicle traffic.

Glacier Creek Stables call themselves the only stables inside Rocky Mountain National Park. Their website says their season runs through Sept. 18.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.