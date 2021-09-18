Structure catches fire at stables in Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Crews were responding to a fire Saturday afternoon at a horse-riding facility inside Rocky Mountain National Park.
The fire was reported about 3 p.m. at Glacier Creek Stables, near Bear Lake Road, according to a RMNP spokesperson.
Only one structure in the Glacier Creek Stables area was on fire, and crews were on scene, the spokesperson said.
Bear Lake Road was closed due to emergency vehicle traffic.
Glacier Creek Stables call themselves the only stables inside Rocky Mountain National Park. Their website says their season runs through Sept. 18.
