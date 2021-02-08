Couple killed in Colorado mudslide remembered by Texas theater community

Diana Brown was a founding member of the San Antonio Theatre Coalition. David is remembered as a humorous actor who was part of the town's popular improve troupe.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The San Antonio, Texas theater community is grieving the loss of two prominent members. According to Larimer County officials, David and Diana Brown were two of the four members of the Brown family killed during the flooding and mudslide at Poudre Canyon back in July.

"Diana and DB are a fantastic couple," friend and fellow San Antonio theater member Nikki Young told 9 News. "When I say they're the heart of the theater community, I mean that."

Diana Brown was a founding member of the San Antonio Theatre Coalition. David is remembered as an active and humorous actor who played a role in the town's popular improve troupe, the Oxymorons.

"David was so great and was inspiring and evoking comedy even as he was teaching and giving advice," Young said. "He always provided a sense of humor to go along with a lesson."

The couple was with family at a home in Poudre Canyon when flash floods came through. The bodies of Richard, Patricia and David Brown were recovered but Diana remains missing.

"They used to travel up there every year; that was there happy place. It has really been a shock through our community here," Young said.

"I want to honor everything they did for us and keep their legacy alive."

Larimer County suspended the search for Diana's body. Officials said they would go back and search if they get a lead on where it may be.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.