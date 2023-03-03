Former Mesa County clerk to be sentenced Monday

Tina Peters was convicted of obstruction of government operations on March 3.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters is scheduled to sentenced Monday morning. Peters was convicted by a jury in March on a charge of obstruction of government operations.

She was acquitted of another charge of obstructing a police officer. The two charges stemmed from Peters improperly recording a court hearing on her iPad for her deputy clerk in 2022.

According to an arrest affidavit, Grand Junction Police approached Peters at a bagel shop on Feb. 8, 2022 to execute a warrant for her iPad. People sitting at a table with Peters started passing around the tablet. Police then detained Peters as she tried to stop an officer from taking the iPad, the affidavit says.

Video taken by a bagel shop customer showed Peters yell at and struggle with the officers that detained her.

"The suspect attempted to kick back with her right leg to strike Officer Tafoya," the affidavit reads. "She missed Officer Tafoya's body, but did contact Officer Tafoya's Taser and magazine pouch where they were located on Officer Tafoya's belt. I told the suspect, 'Do not kick! Do you understand?!' Sgt. Church also asked the suspect to 'please relax,' which she yelled, 'No!'"

A district attorney investigator eventually did seize the iPad, though Peter claimed it didn't belong to her, according to the affidavit.

Peters could get up to 120 days in jail and/or up to $750 in fines on the obstructing government operations charge.