1 person killed in rollover crash that shut down I-70 eastbound near Vail

A 30-year-old man from the Front Range died in the crash Thursday morning.

VAIL, Colo. — A 30-year-old man from the Front Range died in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 70 near Vail, according to Vail Police.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. at mile marker 177 on westbound I-70. A maroon Toyota FJ Cruiser was going west on I-70 when it went off the roadway into the median, rolled several times and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

The driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said. The coroner's office will release his identification after notification of next of kin.

Eastbound I-70 was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact the Vail Police Department at 970-479-2201 or vailpolice@vailgov.com. The incident report number is 23-935.

