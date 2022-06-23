Investigators trying to determine cause of Eastern Plains wind turbine collapse

The Florida-based operator of the wind farm on the Eastern Plains said it believes it was an "isolated incident."

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — Workers with a Florida-based energy company are working to determine what caused a turbine to collapse at a 6-month-old wind farm on the Eastern Plains on Wednesday.

Images from the wind farm near Fleming in Logan County show one of its 74 GE wind turbines appeared to have bent in half and crashed into the ground.

"We believe this was an isolated incident and the cause is under investigation. The remainder of the wind farm is operating normally," NextEra Energy Resources spokesperson Steve Stengel said in an email to 9NEWS.

This JUST happened! Its not even windy today by comparison 😂🤣 #cowx pic.twitter.com/xtZoc1afCP — Tractor Ninja (@TractorNinja) June 22, 2022

Stengel said no one was hurt and that crews will eventually remove and replace the broken turbine. He said the timing of the removal will depend in part on securing equipment to remove the broken turbine.

The Niyol Wind Energy Center began operations in December 2021 and produces approximately 200 megawatts of electricity, according to its website.

