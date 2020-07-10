This nonprofit is working to prevent Coloradans from losing their homes during the pandemic

Colorado Housing Connects is a free helpline open to residents with questions about housing, eviction and foreclosure.

EDGEWATER, Colo. — The threat seemed to ease this fall with word from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that most evictions would be put on hold until the end of the year, but Patrick Noonan worries what 2021 will bring.

"We've heard some distressing numbers," Noonan said. "Not thousands, not tens of thousands, but potentially hundreds of thousands of Coloradans who may be facing challenges in the months to come with eviction or foreclosure."

Noonan manages Colorado Housing Connects, a housing helpline that answers all sorts of questions for renters, homeowners, homebuyers and landlords.

The program, run by the non-profit Brothers Redevelopment, connects people to housing counseling and legal services. The Colorado Department of Local Affairs funds the program and the helpline is free to all residents.

"We've on average had 2,000 calls per month before the pandemic and are closer to 3,000 calls per month," Noonan said.

Renters have been the most frequent callers lately, he said. The helpline is a starting point for people to figure out their next steps when the eviction moratorium lapses.

"We want people to be prepared whether [the moratorium] continues into 2021 or it ends tomorrow," Noonan said. "We want people to take a step back, to take a deep breath, to know that they don't have to be afraid, but they have to be proactive."

Noonan said 10 different "navigators" have been fielding phone calls in English and Spanish during the pandemic.

“We’re hearing from people on a regular basis that are afraid," Noonan said. "They’re not sure what their options are.”

Noonan said Colorado Housing Connects seeks to be there as a resource to make sure people aren't looking for help after it's too late.

You can reach Colorado Housing connects at 844-926-6623.