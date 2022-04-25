Colorado Parks and Wildlife director on leave after complaints

Dan Prenzlow has been put on administrative leave after the DNR received several complaints about inappropriate comments and interactions at a conference.

DENVER — The director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has been placed on administrative leave after "several complaints about inappropriate comments and interactions" at a conference last week, according to the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

DNR Department Executive Director Dan Gibbs said he has placed CPW Director Dan Prenzlow on administrative leave, and designated Heather Dugan as acting director of CPW. CPW is a division of the Department of Natural Resources.

"Last week I received several complaints about inappropriate comments and interactions at Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Partners in Outdoors Conference in Vail, CO," Gibbs said in a statement. "As the Executive Director of Colorado’s Department of Natural Resources, equitable, inclusive access for all to our programs, events, and the outdoors are a priority personally and integral to the mission and culture of DNR. DNR has commenced a fact finding investigation to better understand what occurred and to help inform any future personnel or department actions. We will follow our processes and procedures in regards to complaints received associated with the conference."

"In light of the complaints and events at the conference, I have placed Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow on administrative leave, and designated Heather Dugan as Acting Director for Colorado Parks and Wildlife," the statement continued.

Gibbs said Dugan is currently Assistant Director for Field Services at CPW.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

