Colorado Parks and Wildlife director retires following probe of racially offensive remark

The incident in question came during the CPW Partners in Outdoors Conference.

COLORADO, USA — Dan Prenzlow, director of Colorado's Division of Parks and Wildlife since 2019, has retired following an investigation into a racially offensive remark he directed at a CPW employee during an April conference.

The Department of Natural Resources in a statement indicated the probe — initiated after Prenzlow while speaking at a conference allegedly highlighted a Black employee as being "in the back of the bus" — is complete, but declined to comment on its findings.

"As this is a personnel matter DNR is restricted in the information we can divulge to ensure confidentiality and rights of all parties," the agency said.

Prenzlow's retirement was first reported by the Colorado Sun.

Prenzlow joined the Division of Wildlife in 1986 as a District Wildlife Manager for the Castle Rock area.

From April: Colorado Parks and Wildlife director on leave after complaints

