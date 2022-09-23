Video shows train hitting police cruiser with suspect inside

9NEWS has obtained police body camera footage and dashboard camera video showing when a train collided with a Platteville Police cruiser that had a suspect inside.

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — The Fort Lupton Police Department on Friday released some video showing the moments surrounding the crash where a patrol car that was parked on train tracks with a detained woman inside and was struck by a train.

The video is eight minutes long and contains edited portions of clips released by the Fort Lupton Police Department after 9NEWS filed a records request.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez suffered numerous broken bones when the patrol car belonging to Platteville Police was hit by the train on Sept. 16 near Highway 85 and County Road 38. The video released Friday shows she was in the car for about two minutes before the car was hit.

Video also shows two officers looking through her car as the train horn can be heard blaring. As it gets closer one of the officers realizes the car is on the tracks and begins yelling.

> Content warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

Some of the video released shows the moments when police pulled over Rios-Gonzales who was a suspect in an earlier road rage call and placed her in the police patrol car on the tracks.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation(CBI) said an officer with the Platteville Police Department found the vehicle and stopped it near U.S. 85 and County Road 38. Rios-Gonzalez stopped just beyond the railroad tracks, and the patrol officer stopped behind it on the tracks.

Two Fort Lupton officers arrived, CBI said, and the officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop. They detained Rios-Gonzalez on suspicion of felony menacing and put her in the back of the Platteville Police car, according to CBI.

The Platteville officer was placed on paid leave during the investigation.

9NEWS will update this article with more information.