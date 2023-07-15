One lucky Coloradan won $1 million after Saturday's Powerball drawing

Three other people from Colorado also won up to $100,000.

COLORADO, USA — After Saturday night's Powerball drawing, one person won $1 million from a ticket purchased at a convenience store in Parachute, Colorado.

According to the Powerball website, a total of three people won $1 million dollars: one in Colorado and two in Texas. The winning Colorado ticket was bought at a Thunder River Market in Parachute.

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were 2-9-43-55-57, Powerball 18 and Power Play 2x.

Aside from the $1 million winner, three other Coloradans won big on Saturday night-- people won up to $100,000! Here is where the winners were from:

$100,000 at a Rocket convenience store in Littleton.

$100,000 at a 7-Eleven in Arvada

$50,000 at Ringo's Super trading post in Trinidad

The Coloradans won a combined total of $1,250,000.

The next drawing will be on Monday, July 17 at 8:59 p.m. MST. According to the Powerball website, the estimated Jackpot is $900 million with a cash value of $465.1 million.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

