FORT LUPTON, Colo. — The Fort Lupton police officer who was shot in the face in early December has been released from the hospital, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Sgt. Christopher Pelton's jaw was shattered when he was shot late in the evening on Dec. 2 in an exchange of gunfire with an armed suspect who has since been arrested and charged in the connection with the shooting.

Officers initially responded to the home after a resident reported that her daughter's ex-boyfriend, identified as 19-year-old Matthew Cotter had threatened to harm her daughter and then kill himself, according to an arrest affidavit for Cotter from Greeley Police.

Cotter told detectives he heard police sirens approaching, the affidavit says and took a handgun from the car, loaded a round in the chamber and ran and hid behind a fence.

He told detectives, according to the affidavit, that he saw officers arrive through a slat in the fence, and then "admitted shooting three or four rounds from his handgun at an officer."

"I shot, he dropped, they shot, I dropped," Cotter said, according to the document.

Cotter added he "caught the officer off guard," according to the affidavit and then "detailed how he focused on his gunsights when aiming at the officer" from a position on the ground.

After firing the shots, Cotter said he heard other officers approaching and attempted to run away, but was immediately shot and taken into custody.

Pelton was in the intensive care unit for about a week before he was moved out and began mobility therapy on Dec. 10. He was released from the hospital Friday.

Fort Lupton Police Department Sergeant Pelton was released from the hospital today! #fortluptonpolice #fortluptonpd #wegotyoursixsgtpelton

There are several ways you can financially support Pelton and his family, according to the FLPD. They include:

Visit any Chase Bank. Make it payable to FOP Lodge 48 with the subject line Sgt. Pelton. This is a nonprofit and tax-deductible organization.

