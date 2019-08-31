DENVER — More than 20 members of the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming are traveling to Florida as part of a massive relief effort being staged in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s impact, the Red Cross said in a news release Saturday.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall over the next several days. Colorado and Wyoming staff members and volunteers will join hundreds of other Red Cross relief members from across the nation who are preparing to bring comfort to those affected by the storm, the release says. Volunteers will serve in shelters, provide snacks, meals and water from emergency response vehicles and manage the logistics and operations of this massive deployment.

