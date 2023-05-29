Colorado regulators consider new towing requirements

The Public Utilities Commission regulates Colorado’s roughly 730 towing companies and deals with rates, scope of operations, insurance, safety, and compliance.

COLORADO, USA — State regulators are seeking the public's feedback on revisions to towing rules, the result of legislation from last year that seeks to protect Coloradans when companies tow their vehicles without their consent.

The Public Utilities Commission, which lawmakers tasked with crafting the new rules, will hold the virtual public hearing on May 30 via Zoom.

The PUC regulates Colorado's roughly 730 towing companies and deals with rates, scope of operations, insurance, safety, compliance and complaints. The body employs six staffers who investigate around 400 towing complaints each year on average.

The new law will likely mean the investigations will increase by roughly 15% as a result of new towing regulations and requirements, according to a fiscal analysis.

