Body of missing man pulled from Colorado River

The man had been missing since Sunday.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — The body of a man who went missing in the Colorado River Sunday has been found.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) said on Sunday, first responders were called to a river rescue on the Colorado River, off Colorado River Road at the Cottonwood Boat Ramp, at around 4 p.m. They had received a report of 10 to 15 people in the river trying to help someone out of the water.

One person was pulled from the water, resuscitated, and taken to the hospital, the sheriff's office said, but a second person was carried farther downstream.

ECSO said a full rescue operation was immediately deployed for a man last seen wearing blue shorts, shoes and no shirt. Teams from across the region manned boats and kayaks to scour the banks of the river, and specialized water rescue teams working with dog teams helped in the search. An aerial drone and sonar equipment were also used.

On Wednesday at around 11:45 a.m., responders were called to Colorado River Road near Lyons Gulch to recover a body matching the description of the missing man.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Isaac Montaño Rivera of Mexico.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.