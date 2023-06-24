1 dead in boating accident on Colorado River

The victim fell from their canoe into the Colorado River around mile marker 15 on Colorado River Road, Eagle County Sheriff's Office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A person died after falling from their canoe into the Colorado River Friday, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office. The accident happened around mile marker 15 on the Colorado River Road.

The person was among a group of three people operating separate inflatable canoes when they were swept up in a fast current, separating the victim from their group.

The victim was found unresponsive in the river by another member of the group and was pulled to shore where CPR was administered, the sheriff's office said

Several agencies worked to help in lifesaving efforts, but they were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three people in the group were wearing personal flotation devices.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Eagle County Coroner's Office.

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.