Man seen tubing in the Colorado River missing since Sunday

Witnesses told the Grand County Sheriff's Office the man was not wearing a personal flotation device.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was last seen floating on the Colorado River near Radium on Sunday is missing.

According to the Grand County Undersheriff Wayne Schafer, witnesses saw a man in his 30s floating in the river around 2 p.m. They said he was in a personal inner tube and was not wearing a personal flotation device, like a life jacket, Schafer said.

>> The video above has advice for water safety this season.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Search and Rescue, Grand County Emergency Medical Services, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Eagle River Fire Protection District and Vail Mountain Rescue reported to the area and began searching for the man.

Schafer said at 7:30 p.m. the search was called off for the night, but began again Monday morning.

By 6 p.m. Monday, rescuers had not found the missing man.

He was last seen in the area of Eye of the Needles near Radium.

Radium is a community in Northwestern Colorado near Kremmling.