Grand County woman dies while rafting in Colorado River

The victim was 51 years old, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A woman died after her raft overturned in the Colorado River Sunday afternoon.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said the accident happened at the Radium Campground which is about 19 miles southwest of the town of Kremmling.

The 51-year-old woman was rafting on the river when her watercraft overturned, GCSO said in a release. The woman was pulled from the water and not breathing. First responders rushed to the scene and tried live-saving techniques on the woman, but were not successful on reviving her, the sheriff's office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Staff from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Kremmling Police and Grand County EMS all responded to the call.

The woman is from the Kremmling area. Her identity will be released at a later time by the Grand County Coroner's Office.

There have been at least two other deaths on the Colorado River so far this year. One happened in late May in Garfield County, when a man rafting with friends fell out of his raft while navigating a rapid and eddy. Another person died Friday in Eagle County while canoeing in the river with two friends.

Also in late May, a kayaker in Grand County went missing in the Colorado River. Ari Harms dropped his kayak in the water at Pioneer Park campground near Hot Sulphur Springs on Memorial Day. After a six-day search, the sheriff's office suspended their search until river conditions calmed down.

