Colorado Rockies investigating after fan shouts racial slur at Black player

The slur could be heard on the televised broadcast of the Rockies' game against the Miami Marlins Sunday.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are conducting an investigation after a fan was heard shouting a racial slur at a Black player at Coors Field Sunday.

The slur was picked up by a microphone during AT&T Sportsnet's broadcast of the Rockies' game against the Miami Marlins.

During the ninth inning, the fan is heard shouting the N-word while Marlins centerfielder Lewis Brinson was at bat.

In a statement tweeted out Sunday evening, the Rockies said they were "disgusted" at the slur and that although the person who said it had not been identified, they were still investigating the incident.

"The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination," the statement reads, "and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field."

A statement from the Colorado Rockies regarding the racial slur incident at the end of today's game: pic.twitter.com/85uN3f1pFZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

