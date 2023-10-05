Rockies to host naturalization at Coors Field, a year after calling it too 'political'

Magistrate Judge Kristen Mix, who will administer the oath to new citizens at Coors Field, has 'long dreamed of having one here'

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies will for the first time host a naturalization ceremony for new citizens at a baseball game later this month in conjunction with Colorado's federal trial court.

The ceremony — which appears to be the first instance in which the U.S. District Court has worked with a Denver-based sports team to host such an event — comes almost one year after a team executive privately rejected the idea as too "political."

At a May 22 game between the Rockies and the Miami Marlins, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kristen L. Mix will administer the oath of citizenship to 25 immigrants at Coors Field.

"Administration of the oath of citizenship is the same as it would be in a courtroom. But everyone at this event gets to take that oath in front of the dugout and Rockies’ players, coaches and fans, plus game tickets courtesy of the Rockies!" Mix told Colorado Politics in an email. "Welcoming immigrants and baseball are two great American traditions, so it’s a perfect match."

The court's partnership with the baseball team is a relatively recent development.

