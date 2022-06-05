x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Colorado Senate passes fentanyl bill, sets felony threshold at 1 gram

The full Senate voted 24-8 to approve the measure that seeks to confront Colorado's fentanyl crisis.

More Videos

DENVER — The state Senate on Friday, on bipartisan lines, approved a sweeping measure that seeks to confront Colorado's fentanyl crisis by making it a felony to possess 1 gram of an illicit substance that contains the deadly drug. 

The full Senate approved House Bill 1326 on a 24-8 vote, a day after the chamber decided that prosecutors shouldn't have to prove users knowingly possessed the drug in order to charge them with a felony offense.

The vote included "no" votes from three Democrats and five Republicans, and three excused.

> The video above aired May 5 when the state Senate advanced the fentanyl bill.

The revision is the most significant and far-reaching change to come out of the Senate's work on the legislature's response to overdoses, which surged nationwide over the past several years, as fentanyl, which is stronger than heroin and lethal in small doses, became an increasingly dominant presence in the illicit drug market.

In Colorado, more than 800 people died after ingesting fentanyl in 2021, according to state data.

Read the full story at Colorado Politics.

Video below: Ashley Romero died in 2018 after taking half a fentanyl pill. Her family says they are desperate to share their story to help spare others of the experience:

RELATED: Senate advances fentanyl bill, adopts law enforcement's key request on felony language

RELATED: Colorado House passes fentanyl bill

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Fentanyl in Colorado  

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.