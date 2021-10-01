x
Snow totals from Jan. 9 storm

The official total at Denver International Airport was 1.9 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

DENVER — The first snowstorm of 2021 was a quick-moving one with light snow falling throughout the day Saturday.

The biggest snow totals were recorded in Boulder County and around the Colorado Springs area. The official total at Denver International Airport was 1.9 inches.

So far this season, Denver has gotten 18.9 inches of snow.

>> Video above: Lack of snow on the Front Range won't make a big impact on the state's drought.

Here are some of the snow totals for the storm on Saturday from the National Weather Service:

  • Aurora: 1.4 inches
  • Berthoud: 3.5 inches
  • Black Forest: 3.1 inches
  • Boulder: 5 inches
  • Buckhorn Mountain: 1.4 inches
  • Denver International Airport: 1.9 inches
  • Frederick: 3.3 inches
  • Greeley: 2.4 inches
  • Louisville: 1.9 inches
  • Manitou Springs: 3.5 inches
  • Mead: 2 inches
  • Monument: 2 inches
  • Niwot: 4.5 inches
  • Pueblo: 3.8 inches
  • Thornton: 2.6 inches
  • Westminster: 1.9 inches

