Lightning sparked fire that displaced 64 from apartment complex

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said it took 50 firefighters an hour and a half to get the fire at the Apex Apartments under control.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of people were displaced by a lightning-sparked fire overnight at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted late Friday night that crews were on the scene of a fire at 6480 Olympic Park Point, the address of the Apex Apartments.

50 firefighters responded to the blaze, the fire department said, and it took an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

No firefighters or residents were hurt, but 64 people from 34 apartments were left without a home.

"We can buy new stuff, but I'm just glad that we're okay," resident Matt Pape told our partners at KRDO.

The fire department said Saturday that the fire was caused by Friday night's lightning storm.

The American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado is working to connect people impacted by the fire to temporary housing.

CSFD crews barreling large apartment. Media we will announce a staging location shortly to meet pic.twitter.com/w4PjzZLE2L — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 3, 2022

