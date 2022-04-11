Colorado Springs mayor nominates new Chief of Police

Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez joined the Colorado Springs Police Department in 1995.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez has been nominated by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers to serve as Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Chief of Police, the city announced Monday.

Vasquez, a 27-year veteran of CSPD, currently serves as interim chief.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, Vasquez was selected through a national search process and his nomination by the mayor must be confirmed by the Colorado Springs City Council.

"Interim Chief Vasquez offers Colorado Springs a long history of experience in law enforcement and deep ties within the community," said Suthers. "Adrian understands both the challenges and opportunities to serve our city, and he brings a strong commitment to continually improving CSPD’s high performance and relationships."

Vasquez would replace CSPD Chief Vincent Niski who retired on March 4 after 33 years in Colorado Springs and three years as chief.

Vasquez joined CSPD in 1995 after serving in the United States Air Force for more than nine years. He was promoted to Deputy Chief in April 2019 and later became the deputy chief of the Operations Support Bureau.

Vasquez holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from Colorado State University (CSU) and a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS).

