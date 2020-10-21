Colorado Springs Fire Chief to retire in March

Fire Chief Ted Collas joined the Colorado Springs Fire Department in 1985.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) Chief Ted Collas will retire on March 5, 2021, the city of Colorado Springs announced Tuesday.

Collas has served as chief since 2016 and joined the Colorado Springs Fire Department in 1985.

“This career has been incredibly challenging, but equally rewarding," said Collas. "I grew up as a member of the Colorado Springs Fire Department, and had the honor of working alongside the most dedicated group of men and women all along the way.”

Collas will continue in his role until his retirement date next year, the city said Tuesday.

“Chief Ted Collas has honorably served the citizens of Colorado Springs for more than three decades, and highlights his career as an incredible leader of the CSFD,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “He leaves the fire department in a strong position as a fully-accredited organization that is widely respected within the industry. The city will conduct a national search for a new leader to assume this vital role. We are also certain that we will have strong and well-qualified internal candidates in the mix. I want to thank Chief Collas for his leadership, his commitment and his love for our city and wish him much joy and grandchild time in his retirement.”

CSFD expects to post the position and begin a national search for a replacement in mid-November, according to a release from the city.

