COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs firefighter is getting recognition for bringing 11 people back from a flat line, saving their lives.

In each case, Austin Pugh, who works as a paramedic with Station 4, used CPR to save the victim. That is an incredible record, reports the Colorado Springs Gazette. The paper reported that the department treated 134 cardiac arrests in the last five months of 2018, of which nine patients were successfully resuscitated.

Despite his track record, Pugh was quick to give credit to other members of his department.

“I think people’s chances of surviving a horrific event are much better in this city than they would be in other places,” Pugh told KOAA. “So for that, I’m proud.”

Pugh has also worked for American Medical Response, a medical transport company.

He is a native of Colorado Springs and graduated from Doherty High School.

