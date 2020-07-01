COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — A private prison that houses 650 offenders in Colorado Springs will close March 7, leaving the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) with 60 days to determine where those offenders will go.

On Tuesday, the GEO Group gave the CDOC 60 days' notice that it intends to close the Cheyenne Mountain Re-Entry Center (CMRC), a Level 3 custody private prison.

Over the last several months, the CDOC, the GEO Group and leadership at the facility have been engaged in contract discussions, according to the CDOC.

The CDOC said they were concerned about an inability to provide appropriate treatment, lack of offender programs and staffing level issues. The CDOC said they were aware the facility could close but had hoped for a longer transition period.

“While we had been maintaining regular communications with the GEO Corporation regarding our serious concerns about their current operations and the terms of our contract with them, we had simultaneously been preparing for the very real concern that they would choose to rapidly close the facility," said Department of Corrections Executive Director Dean Williams.

"Although we are disappointed by their decision, we are confident that as a department we will be able to manage the considerable impact of this change safely.”

For its part, the GEO Group said in a statement that the facility was identified for closure in the Fiscal Year 2020-21 Colorado budget proposal. That made it difficult to recruit and retain staff.

"Given these circumstances and in the interest of our staff and those entrusted in our care, we informed the Department of Corrections (DOC) we will conclude our services at CMRC in 60 days," the statement says. "We will work with the DOC to develop a transition plan."

The CDOC had been in communication with the Governor and the Legislature regarding the possible closure.

As part of those discussions, the CDOC proposed phasing out offenders in the CMRC facility and re-opening two towers of Centennial South (CCF-S) in Cañon City to house additional offenders.

The CCF-S facility was completed in 2010, closed in 2012, and is currently not in operation. While CCF-S was originally designed and built to house offenders in administrative segregation, the facility has undergone retrofitting that would allow it to house close-custody and other offenders, according to the CDOC.

If funding to open that facility is approved, the CDOC said they'll eventually look to transfer close-custody offenders from other facilities to CCF-S and use those vacated beds for medium-custody offenders impacted by the closing at CMRC.

