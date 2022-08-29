7 sets of twins have hospital staff seeing double

Fourteen twins delivered in the Colorado Springs children's hospital's NICU set a hospital record. Staff said they're "twinning."

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fourteen tiny bundles of joy that were recently delivered at a children's hospital in Colorado Springs have the staff seeing double.

Seven sets of tiny twins recently arrived in the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, at Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs – giving the doctors and nurses double vision.

The twins' deliveries helped set a record high for the hospital.

"You might say we're #twinning," the hospital said in a news release.

View the tiniest twins in our picture gallery:

