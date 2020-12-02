COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado regulators have suspended the licenses of a nursing home following the death of a resident earlier this month.

Tuesday's move will force residents of the Union Printers Home in Colorado Springs to be transferred to other facilities.

Residents have been told they need to be out by the end of March and will receive help finding new facilities. Ninety-year-old home resident Margarita Sam died on Feb. 3.

According to a family statement, she was found half-nude on a bench outside one of the main buildings.

The state says the suspensions are the result of a few incidents at the facility. The owners haven't commented on the suspensions.

