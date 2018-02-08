COLORADO SPRINGS — An officer was shot and critically wounded during an exchange of gunfire with an armed man early Thursday morning near East Platte Ave and East Boulder St., Colorado Springs police during a news conference.

Police received numerous calls about an armed man who was firing shots in the area of Bonfoy Ave and Boulder St. around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived they exchanged gunfire with the suspect, the Colorado Springs Police Chief said during a morning news conference.

Officer Cem Duzel, a 5-year veteran of the department was shot and critically wounded police said. He was assigned to the Sand Creek division and worked as a patrolman.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the suspect had non-life threatening injuries. He has not been identified.

EPSO lead agency in investigating Officer Involved Shooting at Bonfoy and Boulder. Suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries. Officer still in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/X9M0xq4BN3 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 2, 2018

