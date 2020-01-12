CSP troopers begin accepting Colorado Digital ID

Colorado State Patrol said Colorado Digital ID provides residents a secure, safe and convenient way to exchange information with troopers.

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) announced Tuesday that troopers will begin accepting the Colorado Digital ID within the myColorado mobile app as proof of identity, age and address for traffic stops within the state.

CSP troopers across Colorado began accepting the Digital ID on Monday, Nov. 30 and full adoption will be completed by Dec. 31, 2020.

CSP said Colorado is the first state in the nation to offer residents the option to electronically transmit digital identification, vehicle registration and proof of insurance to law enforcement.

The contactless Digital ID has been downloaded by more than 75,000 Coloradans, according to CSP.

“These days, so many people rely on smartphones for purchases and other transactions every day and leave their wallets at home," said Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado). "Mobile digital identity is the way of the future and our goal is for Colorado to lead the way in convenience and security with the Digital ID. Digital IDs on smartphones are already valid for purchasing alcohol and marijuana, and now I want to thank the Colorado State Patrol for their leadership in accepting Digital ID for traffic stops and paving the way for other local law enforcement agencies to begin accepting Digital ID, and soon allow for cross-jurisdictional use throughout Colorado.”

Polis signed the Executive Order to authorize Digital ID as a legal form of identification in Colorado on Oct. 30, 2019.

“When we first heard of the Colorado Digital ID, we immediately recognized the benefits it could have in protecting our state troopers," said Colorado State Patrol Col. Matthew Packard. "Anything we can do to reduce the length of time spent on the roadside increases safety. The global pandemic introduces a whole new dimension of health and safety concerns for both troopers and our residents. Eliminating the need to handle a physical ID while on the road is one way to reduce exposure to the virus.”

More than 300 restaurants, bars, businesses and state agencies have joined the myColorado Partner Program and already accept the Colorado Digital ID, according to CSP.

“At the Colorado Department of Public Safety, we are proud to be part of a culture of innovation and improvement," said Colorado Department of Public Safety Executive Director Stan Hilkey. "We continuously strive to find ways to better serve our customers in the pursuit of making Colorado safer and more resilient."

Coloradans can generate their Digital ID by downloading the myColorado app to their smartphones via the App Store or Google Play.

