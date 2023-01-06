CSP releases video of traffic stop involving wrong way driver who was killed after running onto I-70

CSP said a trooper used a Taser on the man in an effort to stop him from driving away and endangering others.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) on Tuesday released body-worn camera footage from a traffic stop last week that ended with a man being fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 70.

About 1:50 a.m. June 1, a trooper observed a driver going west in the eastbound lanes of C-470, headed toward Interstate 70 in Jefferson County.

As the trooper approached the vehicle, the driver pulled into the median.

The body-worn camera footage shows that after getting out of the vehicle, the driver argued with the trooper, who repeatedly asked him not to get back in the car. The trooper tried to physically restrain the driver, who repeatedly asked for a cigarette. The man also told the trooper he didn't have an ID.

Several times during the interaction, the man got back into the car, despite being told not to.

"Stop, you're going to get Tased," the trooper warned the driver.

When the man refused to get out, the trooper deployed a Taser, striking the man, who was in the driver's seat of his vehicle. CSP said the trooper did so to prevent the man from escaping and endangering others.

The video shows that the man removed the Taser probes and pulled forward into a cement barrier. He backed up briefly before driving down a steep grassy embankment toward Interstate 70.

> Editor's Note: This video shows the moment of a man's death and contains strong language. It may be hard to watch for some people.

In body-worn camera footage, crashing sounds can be heard as the man goes down the grassy embankment.

Seconds later, a trooper yelled, "He's running across I-70 right now. He just got hit!"

To get on the highway, the man had to jump over a cement barrier, CSP said.

In the footage, the trooper requested medical assistance and asked for the highway to be shut down.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man remained on scene.

A multi-jurisdictional crash investigation team is handling the investigation, which is ongoing.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS